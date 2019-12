×

Die Addams Family

(L to R) Charlize Theron as the voice of Morticia Addams, ChloÎ Grace Moretz as the voice of Wednesday Addams, Oscar Isaac as the voice of Gomez Addams, Finn Wolfhard as the voice of Pugsley, and Nick Kroll as the voice of Uncle Fester in THE ADDAMS FAMILY, directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures© 2019 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.